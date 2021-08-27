Minutes before curfew on Thursday night, a St Joseph woman was shot while standing in front of her home.
Shainia Shepherd, 21, of Farm Road, was struck to her right ankle.
A police report said that at around 8.45 p.m. Shepherd, was standing in the roadway in front of her home when she heard several explosions.
She ran into her yard to take cover and moments later felt a burning sensation to her right ankle.
Shepherd was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she was treated for two broken bones as a result of the gunshot injury.
She was hospitalised in stable condition.
PC Mahon is investigating.