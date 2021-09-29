A St Joseph man was arrested in connection with a robbery at Westmoorings during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Curepe on Tuesday.
The officers arrested a 29-year-old-man of Acono Road, Maracas, in relation to a report of a robbery with violence, which occurred on July 2 at Columbus Circle, Westmoorings.
During the robbery, one Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cell phone valued at $5,700, $128 in cash and a bank card was taken from a 20-year-old man from Cocorite.
During the anti-crime exercise police also recovered the stolen cell phone.
The exercise was supervised by Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Henry, W/Supt George, ASP Baird, coordinated by Ag Insp Grant and supervised by Ag Cpl Phillip and included WPC Harry, PC Seechan, PC Duncan and WPC Juman of the Four Roads CID and Ag Cpl Linton and PC Giles of the West End CID.
WPC Harry is continuing enquiries.