HTML div
Cuthbert Tannis

Sixty-one-year-old Cuthbert Tannis is missing.

Tannis of Balata Trace, Maracas, St Joseph was last seen in July and was reported missing to the St Joseph police station on September 3.

Tanis is of African descent, slim built and dark brown in complexion. He also has a short beard, a moustache and is partially bald with grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the St Joseph police station at 662-4038. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Teacher arrested over ‘massage’

Teacher arrested over ‘massage’

A primary school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly lured a pupil into his bedroom and gave her a massage.

The 47-year-old teacher was arrested for the offence of sexual touching of a child.

The arrest occurred on the compound of the primary school in Chaguanas at which he was assigned, and was carried out by officers of the Child Protection Unit of the Central Police Division.

Recommended for you