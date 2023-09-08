Sixty-one-year-old Cuthbert Tannis is missing.
Tannis of Balata Trace, Maracas, St Joseph was last seen in July and was reported missing to the St Joseph police station on September 3.
Tanis is of African descent, slim built and dark brown in complexion. He also has a short beard, a moustache and is partially bald with grey hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the St Joseph police station at 662-4038. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.