The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers in communities between St. Joseph and Tunapuna served by the Valsayn Highlift Station who are presently experiencing a disruption in their water supply that, this is due to a ruptured 24 inch diametre transmission pipeline at the facility.
Emergency repair works are expected to be completed by midnight on Monday.
Areas affected include:
Northern side of the Eastern Main Road from Abercromby Street, St. Joseph to Mc Seveny Street, El Dorado including:
Buena Vista Street, Caiman Road, Riverside Road, Gordon Street, Santa Margarita, Jordan Trace, Ragbir Street, Noel Trace, St. Johns Road, Basanta Trace, Glenside Gardens, Maingot Road, Fairley, Green Street, Jubilee Street, Hendrickson Street, El Dorado Road.
Customers are advised that following the resumption of operations, it may take up to 24 hours for the pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426. A limited truck-borne water service will be
available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions.