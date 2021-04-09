The La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday morning even as residents living in the danger zone continued to evacuate as ordered by Government.
The ash cloud above the volcano is estimated as 10 kilometres high, with ash raining down as far as the Argyle International Airport less than 20 kilometres away.
The explosions, which began at around 8.41a.m., are expected to become bigger as the day progresses.
St Vincent is located about 270 kilometres north of Trinidad.
On Thursday afternoon, residents living in the Red Zone, which is closest the crater were told to leave immediately.
There is a worst case scenario plan for the dislocated residents to board volunteer cruise ships to be taken away from the area that may be affected by the eruptions.
This plan is being complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonzales saying that cruise ship evacuees and temporary refugees to other islands will have to first be vaccinated.
Volcanologists from The UWI’s Seismic Research Centre have been on the island since last December after lava began being expelled, creating a new dome inside the crater that is a popular tourist attraction.
A team from the seismic center arrived in St. Vincent in late December after the volcano began rumbling into life, building a new dome within the crater.
There are 19 active volcanoes in the eastern Caribbean on eleven islands. The submarine volcano off Grenada is of most concern, since it has been active for several years.
The eastern Caribbean is home to other active volcanoes. Seventeen of the region’s 19 live volcanoes are located on 11 islands, with the remaining two underwater near the island of Grenada, including one called Kick ’Em Jenny that has been active in recent years.
The volcano on the island of Montserrat has been erupting since 1995, and has destroyed the capital and killed 19 people.
Dominican historian/politician Dr Lennox Honeychurch has shared details on the recent history of the La Soufriere volcano.
He wrote:
La Soufriere Volcano, which is currently active as of late 2020 and into 2021, is the largest but youngest volcano on St. Vincent. It occupies the northernmost third of the island. It overlays volcanic remains that have been actively creating the base rock of St. Vincent for over some 700 thousand years. The main volcano consists of an older strato-cone and a younger pyroclastic cone. This latter cone has been the source of historical eruptions after AD 1700 up to the one that is active today.
The first historical eruption of the volcano took place in March 1718, and then again, on 30th April 1812 an eruption produced major explosions. Nearly a century went by before the next eruption, a hugely destructive event that began in earnest on 7th May 1902. This was within 24 hours of the eruption of Montange Pele in Martinique. There was confusion as the news of the eruptions spread around the world about which volcano was which. The devastation and 28,000 deaths in the city of St. Pierre on Martinique overshadowed the reports from La Soufriere. Much of the northern end of St. Vincent was devastated by this major eruption and approximately 1,565 lives were lost.
After 1903, St Vincent returned to a state of calm which wasn’t disturbed until 1971, when a remarkably quiet eruption built a new lava dome within the flooded crater of the volcano. The lake was then largely ejected during a series of explosive eruptions in 1979 and the dome was replaced with another.
The 1979 eruption began with only a very short period of unrest, starting with a strong local earthquake on April 12. Eruptive activity began with a series of short-lived but violent explosions and that lofted a series of ash plumes, high into the sky on Good Friday, April 13, 1979. Evacuation of people living in this zone commenced as is happening again at this time. The explosions heralded two weeks of vigorous activity that peaked with an 18 km high plume on April 17, and ended, with the reduction of measurable seismicity on April 29. After this, the eruption switched to the quiet extrusion of lava, slowly forming the dome that sat in the centre of the crater for some 42 years. This was until the current build up of extruded lava began in late 2020 and surrounded much of the 1979 dome.
The seismic activity began on April 8, the first since 1979. And as of 9 April 2021 the UWI Seismic research confirmed that at 8:41 am EST, an explosive eruption began at the La Soufrière volcano. St Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organisation said the volcano has ‘moved into an explosive state’ with plumes up to 8km high. Now a new chapter begins upon the unpredictable mountain.