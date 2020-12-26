A Moruga labourer was stabbed to death on Christmas night.
Kevon Julian, 27, of La Lune Village, was stabbed to the chest with a knife, and died within minutes.
A police report said that at around 8.30 p.m. Julian went to the home of his girlfriend Tashika McNish, 18, who lived in the same village.
Police were told that Julian had an altercation with four men - three of whom reside at Diego Martin, and one at Moruga.
During the altercation one of the men stabbed Julian to the chest with a knife.
Julian ran approximately 30 feet, then collapsed on the stairway of McNish's home and died.
The men entered a black Suzuki Swift sped away.
ASP Ramdass, Insps Victor and Ramlogan, Sgt Toussaint and officers of the Moruga Southern Division Task Force, as well as W/Cpl Charles of Homicide Region III and other officers responded.
Police are searching for the four men in connection with the killing.