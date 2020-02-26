Kes and Iwer

Kees Dieffenthaller, left, and Neil "Iwer" George perform their 2020 Road March winner "Stage Gone Bad" atop a music truck during the parade of bands at Socadrome, Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday. 

 Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Neil "Iwer" George and Kees Dieffenthaller were runaway winners of the 2020 Road March title with their infectious hit "Stage Gone Bad".

According to the official results released by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organization (TUCO), "Stage Gone Bad" was played 386 times on Carnival Monday and Tuesday as mas bands crossed the various judging points throughout Trinidad and Tobago. 

The Iwer and Kes collaboration, with a hook-line that called on masqueraders to 'Mash it up, shell it down and tun it over!', apparently did the same its rivals as "Conch Shell", another collaboration featuring Machel Montano, Iwer and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) took second, having played 95 times.

Nadia Batson's "FATT", which played nine times, filled third position.

Road March 2020 results:

1. "Stage Gone Bad" - Neil "Iwer" George and Kees Dieffenthaller (386)

2. "Conch Shell" - Machel Montano, Neil "Iwer" George and Skinny Fabulous (95)

3. "FATT" - Nadia Batson (9)

