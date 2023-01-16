This is a bad omen.”
These were the words of San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello on Saturday morning at the Paradise cemetery grave site of the late calypso icon Leroy Calliste—also known under his sobriquet Black Stalin—which was vandalised for a second time.
On Friday, just over a week after Calliste was buried in the cemetery in San Fernando, it was discovered that his grave was vandalised by a socially displaced person who placed a piece of fabric down on the mound of the grave and lay on it, with the withered flowers of the wreaths scattered nearby.
On Saturday morning, there were faeces and a dead iguana at the grave site, and Regrello and local government councillor for Les Efforts East/Cipero Ryaad Hosein had to pick up the battered gold and red crown that had been placed on the calypso icon’s grave.
San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) Municipal police officers accompanied the mayor and Hosein.
The mayor told reporters that he was searching for a solution for the security issues faced at the cemetery and that a meeting is carded for Tuesday with the SFCC Municipal police officers.
He stated his intention to implement more security measures on the cemetery grounds and increased monitoring of the grounds by the SFCC municipal police officers.
“This is the damage that is being done by these pests in society,” said the mayor as he appealed to the public to stop the distribution of meals to at least 40 homeless people who have taken up residence or assemble daily on the Harris Promenade in San Fernando.
“These people assemble on the Promenade basically for meals. The public feeds them at least three times a day, and in between meals they find things to do. The devil finds work for idle hands, so they become pests to society. They come from as far as north and east and assemble because San Fernando people are very generous. But it comes with a cost. They are destructive. There are nocturnal activities. We must put a stop to this”, said Regrello.
The mayor added that the SFCC had embarked on a beautification project of the historic Harris Promenade, which sits in the heart of the city of San Fernando.
The Promenade is on the Heritage Asset Inventory which is the official list of Trinidad and Tobago’s historic sites.
It is home to the national treasure of the engine of the last train to San Fernando, the bandstand, and statues of Indian spiritual and political leader Mahatma Gandhi and national Olympic weightlifter Rodney Wilkes.