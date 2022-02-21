Michael ‘Stan’ Quamina is expected to appear virtually before an Arima magistrate on Monday, charged with the murder of Adrian Bailey.
Bailey, 37 of Arima, was shot several times at Olton Road, Arima on January 17. He died at the scene.
Quamina, 23 of Arima, was also charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life. The charges were laid by constable Hosten of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The accused was arrested on February 16 by officers of the Northern Division Anti-Gang Unit in the Maloney area. Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Insp John and Insp Sylvester, all of HBI, Region Two.