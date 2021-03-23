THE Court is inching towards beginning the trial against two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke, who was brutally killed in a cane field in Couva in 2006.
Yesterday, the State called a new witness to testify in a pre-trial procedure known as a voir dire in which presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds is to make a determination as to exactly what evidence will be allowed at the substantive trial.
The pre-trial procedure came after attorneys representing Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo raised objections over certain pieces of evidence the prosecution intended to rely upon.
Testifying yesterday during a virtual hearing was retired Cpl Gobin Harripersad. He was one of the officers who visited the scene where Luke was killed and retrieved his body.
Harripersad, now an attorney, also played a role in the recording of two statements by Chatoo in late March 2006, days after Luke’s body was found.
One of the statements taken was recorded and played during a previous hearing. However, what was said in the statement cannot be made public since the judge is yet to decide whether it will be allowed into evidence at trial.
During his testimony, Harrippersad was led into evidence-in-chief by State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal in which he outlined the roles he played in the investigation into Luke’s death.
Despite several hours of testimony, Harripersad is yet to complete his evidence-in-chief. Once this is done, the former officer will be questioned by Chatoo’s lead attorney Evans Welch.
His testimony will resume tomorrow.
Luke’s body was found in a cane field not far from where he lived in Couva on March 26, 2006. An autopsy revealed he died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a cane stalk that was pushed until it almost reached his throat.
Mitchell and Chatoo were both minors at the time when they were arrested. They are now 28 and 30 years old respectively.