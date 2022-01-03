Relief is coming for seven families in East Port of Spain who were left homeless when fire destroyed four homes on New Year’s Day.
While no lives were lost, 25 people were affected by this fire.
Police and fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire. However, it is believed to have been sparked by a sky lantern, also known as a Chinese lantern. A sky lantern is a small hot-air balloon made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox yesterday visited the scene of the fire along Quarry Street, East Port of Spain. She also interacted with several of the affected families at a meeting at the nearby St Hilda’s Government Primary School.
According to a press release from the ministry, Cox told affected residents the ministry was gathering all necessary data so assessments could be completed as early as possible to help bring some relief to those affected.
She told residents that, upon receiving information, the ministry dispatched several officers of the National Family Services Division, as well as the National Social Development Programme, to journey with the affected families, so that the relevant funding, as well as counselling and psychosocial support, could be offered in the shortest possible time.
“As she examined some of the damage herself, the minister offered words of comfort to the affected families and encouraged them that things will get better. Minister Cox indicated that she held discussions with the Member of Parliament for the area, Stuart Young, and further noted that the ministry will continue to partner with other agencies like the National Commission for Self Help Ltd, the Elections and Boundaries Commission, as well as NGOs and other stakeholders; to provide assistance, and to expedite applications for lost and destroyed documents,” the release stated.
It was also noted that since several affected persons were now without shelter, the ministry stood ready to provide rental support, as well as emergency food relief given the dire circumstances.
Several of the victims were also presented with food hampers by the ministry and were provided with information packages on the available relief grants and services.
The children of the affected families will also receive support, as the ministry will provide a grant amounting to $700 for primary school and $1,000 for secondary and tertiary institutions, to replace schoolbooks and supplies.
Additionally, each family member would receive $1,000 for clothing, and it was noted that through the Social Welfare Division, household items up to $10,000 may also be replaced. Affected persons may also claim for minor house repairs in the sum of $20,000 for materials from the ministry’s National Social Development Programme (NSDP).
“The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services remains committed to providing emergency relief to all persons affected by the fire at this time,” the release stated.