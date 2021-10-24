THE State may have to spend millions of dollars to compensate a group of prisoners who were beaten by prison and police officers during a riot at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca in 2006.
This comes after the Office of the Attorney General was again defeated in the court in a lawsuit brought by the prisoners, who claimed they were unjustifiably attacked by the officers.
Retired Justice Judith Jones had initially ruled in favour of the group at the High Court, agreeing the attack they suffered was “unjustified and unreasonable”.
While the judge had ordered that the State ought to compensate some of the inmates, it instead filed an appeal challenging the judge’s findings.
But on Friday, a three-judge panel at the Appeal Court dismissed the State’s appeal.
A determination will now have to be made as to exactly how much compensation should be paid.
At the High Court, Justice Jones was asked to determine whether the attack on 57 prisoners on November 11, 2006, was justifiable.
Based on the evidence presented, some of them were beaten with batons while others were exposed to tear gas and shot with rubber bullets.
Sustained injuries
The class action lawsuit was brought by three of the prisoners—Gabriel Joseph, Antonio Sobers and Clint Wilson—on behalf of the others.
They represented three different categories of inmates.
Sobers’ lawsuit represented prisoners who sustained injuries and were treated at the hospital. Joseph’s represented a category of prisoners who sustained injuries that were treated at the prison infirmary, while Wilson’s represented a category of prisoners who allegedly sustained injuries but had no medical records documenting them.
Justice Jones had ruled in favour of the groups whose claims were brought through Joseph and Sobers.
However, she had dismissed the claims of those who were represented through Wilson.
In delivering their judgment on Friday, Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Vasheist Kokaram upheld the decision handed down by Justice Jones.
In dismissing the State’s appeal and that of Wilson, the judges stated the judge was not found to have been plainly wrong in her assessment of the evidence presented at trial.
Justice Rajkumar, who delivered the ruling, pointed out an appellate court was not entitled to review evidence as though it were itself a trial court making findings of fact for the first time, unless the trial judge can be demonstrated to have been plainly wrong.
In this case, the judge said Justice Jones was not.
While this was so, the judges also questioned the rationale behind the agreement to have the lawsuit was divided into three categories.
‘Basis of the categorisation’
Justice Rajkumar said there would have been logic in the agreement in Wilson’s case where the prisoners in that category did not have a medical record to corroborate their claims of injuries, but “the logic of doing so in respect of Mr Sobers and Mr Joseph was less clear”.
“Despite the number of claimants involved, it is difficult to understand the basis of the categorisation, and the agreement that was presented to the trial judge, that the outcome of the cases of Mr Sobers and Mr Joseph would be binding upon others when it had not been demonstrated that they were similarly circumstanced in a necessary manner at the time they received those injuries.”
In the High Court ruling, Justice Jones, in addition to ruling in favour of the majority of inmates, stated force must be used as a last resort, suggesting that the State provide additional training for officers on the appropriate use of force.
“As a society we have an obligation to ensure that persons employed in the protective services are psychologically suited and equipped to properly discharge the responsibility,” the judge had stated.
She had also called for a revision of the existing prison rules to ensure continued security within the nation’s prisons, pointing out that court records show that between September 2005 and May 2012, there were a total of 302 claims for battery and assault brought against individuals employed by the State.
Justice Jones made it clear she was in no way advocating for the removal of safeguards that ensure the powers placed in the hands of prison officers are not abused.
“I am advocating, however, that the rules be revisited to ensure that they reflect the changes wrought by time and to guarantee that their use becomes one of the main tools in ensuring effective governance within our prison system,” the judge had stated.
Attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Umesh Maharaj and Dayadai Harripaul appeared on behalf of the inmates, while the State was represented by attorneys Karlene Seenath, Vandana Ramadhar and Kendra Mark.