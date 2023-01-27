A SUPERINTENDENT of police whose retirement came before he could be promoted, after the Commissioner of Police failed to complete, on time, an investigation into allegations of indecent assault against him, has been awarded over $200,000 in damages.
Senior officer Celestine Phillip was suspended in 2012, due to the investigation.
In 2014, he wrote the police’s promotion examination and was later informed that he was successful and attained sufficient points to be placed second on an Order of Merit List for elevation to the rank of senior superintendent.
Phillip’s promotion was, however, withheld due to the pending investigation.
His mandatory retirement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service came in April 2016.
Phillip was granted leave to apply for judicial review in 2018, to claim judicial review against the Commissioner of Police concerning the Commissioner’s failure to decide in a timely manner about an investigation into the allegations of indecent assault.
In 2020, Justice Kevin Ramcharan held that the failure and continued failure of the Commissioner of Police to decide on the investigation into the allegations, within a reasonable time, was unlawful.
No disciplinary charges
The judge also held that, within 12 months of his suspension, the investigation ought to have been completed.
He also said that, in the absence of any evidence to the contrary, the claimant ought to have been promoted to the rank of senior superintendent.
The court ordered that no disciplinary or criminal charges be initiated against Phillip as it related to the allegations made against him by the female police officer.
The matter was also relayed to a Master of the High Court for an assessment of the damages and this was heard before Master Shurland Pierre in May 2022.
On Tuesday, Pierre ordered the State to pay Phillip general damages in the sum of $125,000; damages for loss of salary of $70,000 and nominal damages in respect of Phillip’s loss of pension in the sum of $10,000.
The State was also ordered to pay Phillip’s legal costs.
Phillip was represented by attorneys Michael Rooplal, Jamie Amanda Maharaj and Vishan Girwar.
The Commissioner of Police was represented by Karlene Seenath and Amrita Ramsook.