A 27-year-old father of two was shot dead as he returned to his Princes Town home on Saturday night.
Darien “Barryjoe” Mohammed, of St Croix Road, Princes Town, was shot multiple times about the body. He died at the scene.
A man wearing a grey jersey and dark-coloured pants was seen running away.
The incident occurred at around 9.45 p.m., as Mohammed was returning home after purchasing a box of food.
In a telephone interview, his sister Tia Mohammed said relatives heard the gunshots.
“I didn’t even know my brother had gone out. He bought his food and was coming home and we heard these gunshots. My sister looked out the window and saw a man running away. My brother was lying in the yard outside.
Tia Mohammed said her brother was a construction worker and father of two.
“He had gotten in trouble with the law before and now he was trying to change his life. He was an awesome brother. He helped me to raise my own child when my husband was away working,” she said.
A team of officers from the Princes Town CID and Princes Town Police Station along with homicide officers visited the scene.
The country’s murder toll for the year so far now stands at 331 it was the same 331 for the corresponding period last year.