The state of emergency which was declared by President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15 will be lifted effective midnight tonight.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today piloted a motion in the House of Representatives titled “Revocation of Proclamation Declaring State of Emergency.”
"Madam Speaker, I beg to move the following motion standing in my name.
“Whereas, it is enacted by Section 8 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, that the President may from time to time make a proclamation declaring that a state of emergency exists, and whereas it is enacted by Section 9 (2) of the Constitution, that a proclamation made by the President for the purpose of, and in accordance with Section 8, shall unless previously revoked, remain in force for 15 days, and whereas, it is enacted by Section 10 (1) of the Constitution, that before its expiration, the proclamation may be extended from time to time by resolution supported by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives. So however, that no extension exceeds three months and the extensions do not in the aggregate exceed six months.
“And whereas, it is enacted by Section 10 (3) of the Constitution, that the proclamation may be revoked at any time by a resolution supported by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives, and whereas the President by proclamation made on the 15th days of May, 2021, declared that a public emergency exist in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. And whereas, the House of Representatives by resolution on the 24th day of May, 2021, extended the said proclamation for a period of three months.
“And whereas, the House of Representatives by resolution on the 25th day of August, 2021, extended the said proclamation for a further period of three months. And whereas, it is necessary and expedient that the said proclamation should be revoked. Now therefore, be it resolved, that the proclamation made by the President on the 15th day of May, 2021, declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, be revoked with effect from midnight on the 17th day of November, 2021.”
Responding to questions from Members of the Opposition pertaining to what is to follow the lifting of the SoE, Rowley said the said the Government will continue to manage and make their interventions under the Public Health Ordinance.
The motion was carried on a division of 20 members voting in support of it and 14 abstentions.
No members voted against the motion.