The Financial Investigations Branch has obtained an order from the court to forfeit TT $11,164 and US $6,135 seized from Peterson “El Chapo” Magloure, who was shot and killed in Santa Cruz last November 19.
At the time of his death, he was wanted by the Police.
The order was granted on February 3 by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court.
The TTPS’ cash forfeiture investigation began on January 18, after money was seized from Peterson Magloure by the Financial Investigation Branch (FIB). The cash was seized pursuant to the Proceeds of Crime Act Chapter 11:27.
On January 18, 2018, a Cash Detention Order was granted by Chief Magistrate Busby Earl-Caddle at the Port of Spain 8th Magistrates’ Court for a period of three months. This order was granted to allow for continued investigations into the legitimacy of the source of the funds, or its intended use.
The TTPS reported that Cpl Nisbett (of the FIB) conducted enquires, interviewed persons, made requests to several State agencies, received responses and submitted a file with his findings and recommendations. On January 17, 2019, an application for forfeiture of the seized cash was laid at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.
Today, the forfeiture application was heard via virtual hearing by Chief Magistrate Busby Earl-Caddle of the Port of Spain 8th Magistrates’ Court.
The State was represented by attorneys from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The Chief Magistrate ordered the forfeiture.