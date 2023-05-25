ATTORNEY and community activist Kareem Marcelle and his two brothers have brought High Court proceedings against the Office of the Attorney General for wrongful arrest and assault and battery.
The claim stems from an incident in 2018 during which Marcelle and his brothers, Kern and Kevin, were arrested at their Beetham Gardens home by police officers who allegedly forced their way into the building.
Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams is presiding over the trial that came up for hearing at the Waterfront Judicial Centre in Port of Spain yesterday.
The brothers are contending that around 5.30 a.m., on the morning of June 27, 2018, officers used a sledgehammer to enter their property by destroying the back door to the house.
Marcelle said at the time he was nude in his bed and was threatened by one of the officers, who did not allow him to get dressed before placing him in handcuffs. He was not even informed why he was being detained, the claim stated.
Marcelle claims he asked the officers to inspect the warrant they had in their possession, but his request was refused, as he was only allowed a brief glance of the document.
He claimed it was only after the officers became aware that he was a law student and scholarship winner that they began treating him with some dignity.
“At this point, Marcelle reiterated that the handcuffs were too tight and a senior officer instructed one of the junior officers to loosen the handcuffs,” even though they had previously refused to do so, the claim stated.
The brothers claimed that they were interrogated by police before being released without being charged as nothing illegal was found in their home. In the lawsuit, the brothers claimed that the police officers trespassed on the property as the search warrant used in the raid was maliciously procured.
The trio are seeking compensation from the State for the damage done to their property, the injury to Marcelle’s wrist by the placing of the handcuffs and damages for the anguish and embarrassment they suffered.
During yesterday’s hearing, all three testified. Two of their neighbours who claimed to have witnessed the raid also testified.
The sole witness called by the State to refute the siblings’ claims was PC Lendel Ogaro, who had obtained the search warrant from a Justice of the Peace and had it executed .
The officer claimed that he sought the warrant as he suspected that the siblings were involved in illegal activity based on surveillance of their home.
However, while being cross-examined by senior counsel Larry Lalla, who is leading the case for the brothers, the officer admitted that he did not have the notes he took while undertaking the surveillance.
PC Ogaro also admitted that he could not find the warrant used for the search as he had placed it in a drawer at the police station he was assigned to when he went on sick leave and returned to find it missing.
The matter will be recalled today when Lalla and attorneys for the State are expected to present their final submissions in the case. Following the submissions, Justice Quinlan-Williams is expected to set a date for the ruling.