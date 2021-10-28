A police inspector who is presently on suspension has won a lawsuit against the State for being falsely imprisoned for four days.
The amount the State will have to pay inspector Rajesh Gokool in damages is to be assessed by the court in February.
The lawsuit for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment was filed by attorney Kevin Ratiram.
Gokool was charged last year June with perverting the course of public justice. He however claimed he was falsely imprisoned back in March 2020. Gokool stated in court documents that around 4 a.m. on March 2, he was at his La Romaine home when he and his family were awoken by police officers. Gokool was told of a report being investigated regarding a DVR taken from the home of Mustapha Khan and which had since gone missing.
It was alleged that Gokool had ordered its removal from the premises with intent to conceal evidence and he later submitted a DVR to the Cyber Crime Unit knowing it to be the wrong DVR.
Gokool was arrested in front of his family including his crying four-year-old daughter and his neighbours, it was stated in court documents. He was placed in a cell at the Maloney police station although he had not been charged with an offence. He began experience shortness of breath and was taken to the Pinto police post and placed in a room. The following morning he was interviewed by corporals Marcano and Bissessar from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).
The next day - March 4 - he was told that, as a result of new information, he will be further detained. While Gokool suggested that he be released pending investigations, he was told that this could not be done.
On March 5 he was told he will be placed on an identification parade. At 5.30 a.m. on March 6 he was taken to the La Horquetta police station but although an identification parade officer was appointed, the parade did not take place that day. It happened as a group identification at the Trincity Mall food court on March 7. Gokool was told that two of three witnesses had pointed him out and statements will be taken from them. He again suggested that he be released and assured that, should the decision be taken to charge him, he will make himself available. Gokool was instead taken to the Besson Street police station and placed in a room.
The following day, Marcano informed him that a decision was expected around 3p.m. Gokool began having shortness of breath, chest pains and numbness in his legs. He was taken by ambulance to the Port of Spain General Hospital as his blood pressure rose and oxygen level dropped. At the hospital he was told he was experiencing anxiety. Medication was prescribed before he returned to the Besson Street police station.
That night, Gokool’s wife filed a writ of habeas corpus and around 1 p.m. on March 9, Gokool appeared before a High Court judge who ordered that the Commissioner of Police had until 7 p.m. to charge him or release him. Around 6.20 p.m. officers informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions had advised that he released.
Gokool claimed he suffered extreme trauma, distress, humiliation and embarrassment as a result of his arrest and imprisonment and that, while in custody, he had no appetite and hardly ate and also had great difficulty sleeping and experienced nightmares when he did sleep.
Gokool was re-arrested in June 2020 and charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice.
Attorney: ID parade was unnecessary
The State filed a defence in the matter however Ratiram made an application to have it struck out on the basis that it disclosed no grounds for defending the claim and, particularly, did not justify the length of his client’s detention. He also said an identification parade was unnecessary as it was not in dispute that Gokool was one of the police officers who had searched Khan’s home.
He submitted that should the court find that the identification parade was necessary, his client should have been placed on one no later than the morning of March 4. Ratiram stated that Gokool’s detention beyond that time was excessive and unlawful.
While Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that, in the circumstances of the case, an identification parade was necessary, he said that the defence filed by the State did not contain any justification for the length of Gokool’s detention, apart from issues relating to the identification parade. He ruled that the police should have placed Gokool on the parade no later than the evening of March 5 and found that the delay in the identification parade until March 7 was unreasonable. He found there was no justification for Gokool’s detention after he was pointed out in the identification parade and held that Gokool’s detention until his release on March 9 was excessive.
Rampersad ruled that Gokool’s detention from March 5 to 9 was unlawful and ordered that the defence for that period be struck out.
The matter will next be heard on February 18 2022 when assessment of damages will be done for the officer’s false imprisonment.
Following the ruling, Ratiram sought leave to withdraw claims for the wrongful arrest and false imprisonment from March 2 to 5.
The State was represented by attorneys Ebo Jones, and Ryan Grant in the matter.