MORE submissions are to be made by attorneys before the two men found guilty of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke are sentenced.
Akeel Mitchell, 29, and Richard Chatoo, 31, were last month convicted during a judge-alone trial before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds and sentencing was expected on Monday.
Both were minors at the time of the offence and therefore the death sentence does not apply to them. Following the guilty verdicts last month, attorneys for the State and defence were asked to file submissions to assist the court to determine the appropriate sentence to be imposed.
The State is requesting a starting point of 30 to 35 years while the defence attorneys for Mitchell are seeking a starting point of 18 to 20 years. Chatoo’s attorneys’ starting point is 15 to 20 years.
The defence both admitted to taking the prisoners’ age of being under 18 years at the time of offending, into consideration when they arrived at their starting points.
Further submissions are to be made by the lawyers for the State and defence to the court. Ramsumair-Hinds said, “It’s a cop out in my view to simply fix a starting point of a minimum term and leave it for the periodic reviews to perhaps reassess the earliest opportunity for release … My function would involve something of a cop out if I just try to pluck numbers out of the air. I have 35 on one end and 15 on another … With that type of disparity being suggested there has to be rationale for arriving at the starting point.”
She said at some time a statutory starting point needs to be considered. “The conversation has to take place otherwise we are essentially asking courts to pluck at numbers from somewhere in relation to coming up with a starting point for capital murder for persons who were under the age of 18 at the time of the offending. It’s a challenge,” the judge said.
The matter was adjourned to September 10. Prior to this, updated tests which project the percentage chance of the men reoffending are to be done. Whether the victim impact statement has been completed is to be checked by the State.
The bio-social report was received last Friday and the judge said that attorneys may have therefore needed more time with their submissions.
Apart from consideration being given to the all these reports, the 15 years the men spent in prison will also be taken into consideration before the sentences are passed.
Mitchell and Chatoo were found guilty of the March 26 2006 murder of Sean Luke after his decomposing body was found in a canefield. An autopsy found that he died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomized with a cane stalk that was pushed to his right shoulder.
Mitchell and Chatoor were represented by attorneys Evans Welch, Mario Merritt, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.
Assitant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith represented the State in the matter.