The State’s star witness in the case in which which Constable Clarence Gilkes was killed, has been gunned down at a house in Diego martin.
Jehlano Romney, 29, was killed at the home of a relative at Coconut Drive.
A woman at the house was also shot.
It happened at around 10p.m.
On Friday, April 22, while at Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, PC Gilkes, PC Christian Genty and WPC Crystal Williams-Bowman were all among a party of 12 officers who responded to a report that men were seen brandishing guns along Rich Plain Road that afternoon.
Police initially claimed there was an exchange of gunfire after armed persons on the roadway shot at them.
PC Genty, in firing shots at the men, allegedly shot PC Gilkes, 44, who was taken to the St James Medical Health Facility, where he died.
Jehlano Romney was singled out as the person of interest in the shooting. However, the 29-year-old maintained his innocence.
While admitting he has been arrested in the past and had been linked to a possession of firearm charge, he said on that day he had no weapons on him, and was simply on the roadway walking to a mini-mart to purchase snacks for his two children.
Romney had turned himself in, and helped police investigators with a statement. He was released with no charge laid against him.
In August, Genty and Wpc Krystal Williams - Bowman formerly of the Western Division Task Force were jointly charged with shooting at Jehlano Romney with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during the April 22 exercise that led to the death of Gilkes.
Bowman was released on $500,000 bail and Genty was remanded in custody, also charged with the murder of Police Constable Clarence Gilkes.