Jehlano Romney

Jehlano Romney

The State’s star witness in the case in which which Constable Clarence Gilkes was killed, has been gunned down at a house in Diego martin.

Jehlano Romney, 29, was killed at the home of a relative at Coconut Drive.

A woman at the house was also shot.

It happened at around 10p.m.

On Friday, April 22, while at Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, PC Gilkes, PC Christian Genty and WPC Crystal Williams-Bowman were all among a party of 12 officers who responded to a report that men were seen brandishing guns along Rich Plain Road that afternoon.

Police initially claimed there was an exchange of gunfire after armed persons on the roadway shot at them.

PC Genty, in firing shots at the men, allegedly shot PC Gilkes, 44, who was taken to the St James Medical Health Facility, where he died.

Jehlano Romney was singled out as the person of interest in the shooting. However, the 29-year-old maintained his innocence.

While admitting he has been arrested in the past and had been linked to a possession of firearm charge, he said on that day he had no weapons on him, and was simply on the roadway walking to a mini-mart to purchase snacks for his two children.

Romney had turned himself in, and helped police investigators with a statement. He was released with no charge laid against him.

In August, Genty and Wpc Krystal Williams - Bowman formerly of the Western Division Task Force were jointly charged with shooting at Jehlano Romney with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during the April 22 exercise that led to the death of Gilkes.

Bowman was released on $500,000 bail and Genty was remanded in custody, also charged with the murder of Police Constable Clarence Gilkes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

For our fallen heroes

For our fallen heroes

Poised and proud, President Paula-Mae Weekes stepped forward and placed a wreath beneath the Cenotaph of the fallen soldier at Memorial Park, Port of Spain, yesterday.

The President led the National Day of Remembrance 2022 in honour of all who served and in memory of those who fell in World Wars I (1914-1918) and II (1939-1945).

Before Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, followed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, had also laid wreaths.

Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) is usually observed on November 11 to mark the end of hostilities in World War I, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

2 gunmen stalk and rob women

2 gunmen stalk and rob women

Police believe a Santa Flora family was followed by armed bandits who forced their vehicle to stop and robbed them of cash yesterday.

The 53-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and eight-year-old granddaughter were then ordered out of the vehicle as the men escaped in their black Mitsubishi.

The incident occurred as the family was driving home at around 1.50 a.m.

Police said the grandmother, a businesswoman, was driving the car along St Cline Field Road, Santa Flora, when a white Nissan Tiida pulled in front of her, causing her to stop the vehicle.

FATAL BLOWS

FATAL BLOWS

A Point Fortin businesswoman was tied up, beaten to death and covered with a white sheet inside her home on Saturday.

The death of 56-year-old Sandra Gopee-Despot has outraged residents of Hollywood Junction, Fanny Village, who described the woman as hard-working, kind and helpful.

Police said Gopee-Despot, who owned a commercial building, was last seen alive by her companion Patterson Floyd around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. He returned later that evening to find her lying on the living room floor, hands tied and her head bashed in.

Floyd, who had shared a close relationship with Gopee-Despot, said he was baffled by the brutal attack.

Flood tragedy

Flood tragedy

FOUR months ago, a Claxton Bay family posted a video to social media showing rising flood waters outside their home and called on the authorities to clear a nearby watercourse.

They did this as walking along the flooded roadway had become dangerous, the family said.

But no help came. And what the family had feared happened at nightfall on Saturday when grandfather Ramnath Minwah slipped and fell into the flood-swollen river.

His body was retrieved by a team of relatives, villagers and Fire Service officers around 7 p.m.

Trinis die in fiery Las Vegas crash

Trinis die in fiery Las Vegas crash

Trinidadian Nadine Ramnarine had saved up enough money to buy a ticket to the United States, where she would spend time with her aunt and cousins.

Ramnarine, a 38-year-old janitor, arrived in Nevada, Las Vegas, last week Friday.

In less than 24 hours, the mother of three was killed in a head-on collision which also claimed the lives of her Trinidad-born aunt, 50-year-old Carlma Subero-Hardin, and two cousins–Dorietta Hardin, 17, and Ocean Hardin, 14.

Ramnarine lived with her family in Tabaquite.

Recommended for you