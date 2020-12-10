A Tobago man was granted $75,000 bail when he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate yesterday to answer to a series of charges arising out of a domestic incident on December 8.
Dwayne Roberts-Greene, 41, of Tank Road, Signal Hill,Tobago, was also ordered to stay 100 feet away from his common-law wife at all times after pleading not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor .
The Magistrate also ordered the man to move out of the shared residence.
He will reappear before the Court on January 5, 2021.