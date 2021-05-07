We were going back into the mode of Stay at Home, and Work from Home.
From May 8 to 23rd May
Not allowing the take-out of curb-side of restaurant or in-house dining.
Not allowing delivery services from restaurants.
All of the establishments that we are granting exceptions are to be closed at 8p.m.
- Public transport – at 50 percent.
- Persons should not be at any workplace unless on a specified list, which will be published in the regulations.
- Number of persons gather at public places to five.
- This does not apply to some of the places where are allowing to remain open such as banks, groceries and pharmacies where there are to be lines outside, and the internal movements of these places are to be at 50 percent.
- Outside of these banks, groceries and pharmacies people must be socially distanced and the wearing of masks are mandatory.
Some of the exemptions granted to these essential services with the exercising of social distancing and mask-wearing
- Judiciary : magistrates, supreme court, industrial court, equal opportunities commission, tribunals, tax appeal board, legal services,
- sittings of the House of Parliament , Cabinet meetings or any committee meetings, sittings of the THA, meetings of the Assembly or committees
- operations of the Diplomatic Corps
- Primary emergency services: State and private emergency ambulance services, all emergency call centres
- TTPS, Defence Force, Fire Services, Immigration, Intelligence Services, prisons services, children’s homes
- Janitorial and maintenance services concerning the provision of health, hospital, water, electricity, fire, sanitation, civil aviation, telecommunication
- Workers at WASA, and TTEC
- Health services workers
- Only allowing provision of dental, ophthalmology, physical and occupational therapy
- Essential janitorial and maintenance services for private condominiums, townhouses, residential homes, private and public facilities
- Domestic workers and gardeners who are live-in employees
- Private security firms, estate constables, special reserve and municipal police
- Social workers and social services workers and care givers
- Employees providing services at hardwares, electrical and plumbing establishments (to be closed at 8 p.m.)
- Financial and insurance services with the provisio for those who are essential employees
- Electricians, plumbers, exterminators on a needs/ emergency basis
- Retail services – discount stores including Pricesmart only to sell the food an essential services items and at 50 per cent capacity
- Markets, fruit stalls or shops, vegetable stalls or shops, bakeries, pharmacies and parlours for the provision of food, medicine and other necessities of life
- Wholesale stores for the provision of food, medicine and other necessities of life
- Ministries
- Manufacturing, transportation and logistic services for certain areas
- Emergency automotive repair and maintenance
- Manufacture and distribution of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and its packaging and bottling
- -Employees that maintain aircraft, marine vessels
- employees at media houses
- services related to food, beverage, agriculture and fisheries
- farm workers, animal feed production and packaging
- -zoo employees or animal shelters
- -employees in the production and supply of medical supplies, and servicing and repair of medical equipment, and other services for the medical sector
- -workers who are providing wholesale suppliers with groceries, markets, parlours
- -energy sector
- -petroleum station and convenience markets attached to gas stations close at 8 p.m.
- -hotels, guest houses, eco-lodges, seismic research unit of the UWI