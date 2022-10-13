Sporting the national colours, newly-crowned Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch Heaven “Snakey” Charles sang snatches of his winning song, “What yuh need again Trinbago”, at yesterday’s prize distribution ceremony, at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) head office, at Jerningham Avenue, Belmont.
Charles also encouraged fellow artistes to “remain humble” and “continue to strive for excellence in their craft”.
He was joined by Aaron Duncan, who copped second place with “Luv Meh Country Bad”; and former National Calypso Monarch Karene Asche, who sang “Forever Diamond” and placed third.
Charles clinched the $200,000 prize on September 25 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Among those present yesterday were TUCO general secretary Shirlaine Hendrickson, PRO Sherma-Orr Watkins, treasurer Anthony Johnson, former Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) general manager Ronald Forde and Deidre Rahaman, executive assistant to Trinidad Tourism Ltd chief executive officer Carla Cupid.
Though absent, TUCO president Ainsley King and marketing executive Devon Seale also extended best wishes.
A number of artistes collected their prizes, including Duanne O’Connor, King Luta, Bethany Lightbourne and Tameka Darius.
Forde, who composed Eunice Peters’ song “Hard Questions”, accepted her ninth-place prize, while Duncan’s parents also shared in his milestone.
“It was a great competition,” said Duncan; and Asche added: “I feel like I accomplished something.”
Duncan also came in for kudos for his current video with “Calypso King of the World” Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and O’Connor sent a warning: “The older ones will not be stepping back.”
During the formalities, Hendrickson said it was noteworthy the ceremony was being held during TUCO’s Calypso History Month. She thanked the artistes for continuing the tradition in the footsteps of late trailblazers like Atilla The Hun and Growling Tiger, and stakeholders like youths, writers and vocalists for their input.
Orr paid kudos to the 65 participants and Rahaman, a former background vocalist, commended TUCO and the artistes.
“I am happy to be here and to celebrate with you all,” she said.
Asked to share his sentiments, Charles said: “I feel proud to have won the show. I thank the people and God for allowing me to win.”
Turning to the “beautiful singers”, Charles said: “I want to congratulate all of you. Continue to sing. Give yourself a challenge and see how far you will go. Remain humble.”
Charles said two hours before the show, he struggled to remove the boat, which was one of his props, as it got stuck over a fence in the builder’s yard at St Joseph.
“I sent my two brothers from the brass band to get the boat. The gate was accidentally locked... you had to pass it over the fence.
I had to leave Carapichaima and go and help. Everything looked smooth and organised on stage but people did not know how tough it was getting the boat there,” Charles explained.
During his performance, Charles emerged from the vessel to plead for nationals to appreciate Trinidad and Tobago’s rich history, shaped by colonialism, slavery and indentureship, and appreciate its abundant flora and fauna.
Working towards Dimanche Gras title
Charles said he will set his sights on winning the National Calypso Monarch title on Dimanche Gras night.
“I have to work on two songs... I will give it my best shot. I will put God in front. My wife and children are happy for me. Everybody is happy how it turned out,” he said.
Charles added: “I can buy some material. Seven months after mom died, a fire engulfed our home. We made some progress with rebuilding but it has halted. We held some barbecues, which generated a little money. I thank God for everyone who offered assistance.”