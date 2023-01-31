Danette Pierre of Ste Madeleine has been reported missing to the police and they are seeking the public’s help to find her.
Pierre, 31 of Hibiscus Drive, Petite Morne, Ste Madeleine, was last seen on Saturday. She was reported missing to the Ste Madeleine police station the following day.
Danette is of mixed descent, five feet, eight inches tall, medium built, with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a denim shirt and light blue denim jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Ste Madeleine police station at 653-1023 or 800-TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911 or through any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.