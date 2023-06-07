TT Iron Steel Company Limited has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire ArcelorMittal Point Lisas Limited.
TT Iron Steel Company Limited in a statement to the media this morning, said the completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Government.
ArcelorMittal which is located at Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Couva, decided to close its operations at Point Lisas on March 11, 2016, as the company said it was no longer economical in the short or long term to carry on doing business in Trinidad.
Their workforce of 644 was sent home.
TT Iron believes that the restart of the plant will indirectly create many more jobs - for instance through maintenance and construction services, port services, downstream manufacturing demand for green hydrogen and renewable energy, etc.
Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer Gus Hiller said there is great potential for the plant to return to the forefront of global steelmaking technology and performance.
“Our team was drawn to this country due to its strategic location, skilled workforce, potential to be a hydrogen leader and an enabling business environment. We are confident we will be able to bring on stream and operate an efficient, cutting-edge steel mill which we expect and hope will start production within the next 12 to 18 months; certainly, no later than December 2024,” Hiller explained.
He said the restart of this plant will create a long-term sustainable industry that generates secure employment and wealth for the citizens for generations to come.
Chairman of TT Iron Joel “Monty” Pemberton said: “The company is passionate about the development of the downstream manufacturing sector of higher value iron and steel products, this will further increase employment and wealth creation in the country. Our Environmental social and corporate governance (ESG) principles are anchored in producing lower-carbon products.
Commenting on TT Iron’s acquisition of the steel plant, Christopher Kelshall said: “I am thrilled to see this asset being acquired by a company focusing on the development of TT, especially with the future use of green hydrogen. The investment by experienced industry veterans will see TT continue to be a credible player in the global steel industry.”
Kelshall added this investment represents a significant step to continue to diversify the downstream energy industry.
Initial refurbishment and restart of the ArcelorMittal plant is expected to cost US$150-200 million (TT$1-1.4 billion) over the next 24 months with further investment required thereafter.
Currently, 70 percent of the world’s steel is made using traditional coal-based blast furnaces that emit 2.0 to 2.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of steel produced.
The remaining 30 percent is made using electric arc furnace technology (0.8 to 1.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne), primarily fed by recycled/scrap steel and/or low carbon emission Direct Reduced Iron, as at Point Lisas.