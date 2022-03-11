The NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant must not be allow to resume operations, given that the report on the blast at the plant has not been made public.
This is the position of the Marabella-based Southern Marines Steelband Foundation, which has expressed concern over the plan to restart operations by the end of this month.
The explosion occurred in Pointe-a-Pierre on April 7, 2021.
The band said Marabella is a fence-line community with thousands of residents, visitors and workers. “The Southern Marines Steelband Foundation, which is located in the heart of the Marabella community, insists that the NiQuan plant should not be restarted in the absence of public access to the reports of the investigation, and that residents, workers and visitors to Marabella must be satisfied that measures have been taken to implement the recommendations emanating from these reports, and the necessary permissions to work have been issued,” the band said.
The Ministry of Energy, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) have launched investigations into the blast.
The ministry received a preliminary report in April 2021 and an interim report in June 2021.
The steelband quoted NiQuan’s vice-president, Malcolm Wells, as saying back in April 2021 that the impact assessment is ongoing and operations will not resume until the authorised investigations have been completed, resulting recommendations have been implemented, and all necessary permissions to resume operations received.
A release from the steelband also made reference to an Express article which quoted Wells as saying in September 2021 that the root cause assessment and implementation of recommendations had been completed, and the plan was to have full production by the end of that year.
The steel orchestra said that in December, the company issued a statement that once all safety measures have been implemented and accepted by NiQuan’s engineer of record, the plant will be brought back up to full commercial operation in the first quarter of 2022.
Secret and confidential
Southern Marines yesterday questioned whether the investigative reports have been completed and the reason they have not been made public. It said this is a matter of grave concern for safety and “cannot be treated as secret and confidential information shared between the company and authorised State agencies”.
The band also queried whether the report, if it does exist, contains measures to prevent recurrence, whether policies and procedures are in place for pre-start-up commissioning activities and risk assessments and hazard analysis to ensure safe start-up and an emergency response plan.
Southern Marines called for the investigative reports to be published, and for the State agencies and NiQuan to consult with the people of Marabella, through town meetings, to discuss all matters surrounding the reports and recommendations arising, and the restarting of the plant does not, once again, pose a threat to the safety and security of residents, workers and visitors.
It said should these demands not be met, the plant must not be restarted, and called on the people of Marabella to hold firm to ensure their safety and security will not be compromised.