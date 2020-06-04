The public health regulations put in place to combat Covid-19 have had a positive impact on other viral illnesses which usually circulate around this time.
With fewer people moving about and stricter hygiene measures in place, there has been a significant drop in influenza cases as well as gastroenteritis in both adults and children.
Speaking during yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said gastroenteritis cases were on the rise at the beginning of this year, with hundreds of cases being reported.
But the Ministry of Health noticed a steep drop in early March and now it is at the lowest level in more than six years, Parasram stated.
Influenza cases have also dropped to almost zero, he added, while other viral illnesses have dropped from close to 2,000 reported in February to fewer than 500 cases reported last month.
Community samples for Covid-19 have also been decreasing, Parasram said, as fewer people are turning up at clinics.
He said this was a positive “knock-on effect” of the public health measures implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus.
However, he noted that there is usually an increase in viral illnesses that coincides with the beginning of the school year.
For this reason the Government is taking a very cautious approach in reopening schools.
Questioned whether daycare services would be allowed to resume for workers who have children but are now required to go back out to work, Parasram said daycare centres are considered high-risk as young children cannot practise social distancing.
“Every year with schools reopening we see a spike in infectious disease, a spike in influenza, a spike in the common cold, once you have school children coming together. Because of that we cannot put all the measures in place, it is an extremely great risk.”