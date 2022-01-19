'Steffi 6' jailed

Stephan Francis will spend the next four years in jail for having a loaded AR-15 rifle and for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
Francis who is also known as ‘Steffi 6’ had been in hiding before his arrest on Saturday.
He was charged by constable Noreiga of the Arima CID and appeared virtually on Monday before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay.
Francis, 23 of Temple Street, Arima, was sentenced to two years on the marijuana charge and four years on each charge of possession of the gun and ammunition. The sentences which are to be served with hard labour, will run concurrently.
According to a TTPS release, in September 2021, a series of exercises coordinated by ACP Belfon, Supt Edwards and Insps Pitt, Ward and Black, were conducted at Temple Street, Arima. During one of the exercises on September 6, a search warrant was executed at the home of a suspect which resulted in officers finding an AR-15 rifle loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, along with 1.8 kilogrammes of marijuana. The suspect was not at the premises at the time of the search and three warrants were subsequently issued for his arrest.
Efforts to arrest the suspect bore fruit when, based on intelligence and observations, the man who was in hiding was held in the Northern Division on January 15 by officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Northern Division Task Force and the Operations Unit.
Francis was charged with the offences on January 17.