ALMOST five years to the date that his step father - reputed gang leader and criminal mastermind Selwyn ‘Robocop’ Alexis - was killed, Colin Alexis was gunned down in an ambush attack in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Wednesday night.
Colin Alexis, also known as “Kudos”, of Railway Road, Enterprise, was shot in his car at about 8 p.m. along Jack Terrace.
He was said to have been waiting on a friend, when the killer walked up to his parked car, pulled out a firearm, and opened fire.
Alexis attempted to jump out of the vehicle but was shot several times.
The killer fled the scene through a nearby track.
Residents of the area notified the police and emergency health services, however, Alexis succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police were told that Alexis had purchased groceries and stopped off by a friend in Jack Terrace, when he was confronted by the armed man.
Police said they as yet do not have a motive for the killing, but suspected it to be gang-related.
Selwyn Alexis, 50, who was once described as a ‘crime lord’ in his community was gunned down at his car wash business place at Freedom Street on July 17, 2016.
He was confronted by Thomas ‘Hazma’ Sharpe, who was known to Alexis.
There was said to be an exchange of gunfire between the two men, the aftermath of which left them both dead, along with Alexis’ long-time friend Kevin Escayg.
Escayg's son was shot in the stomach and Alexis managed to save his granddaughter from being shot by shoving her out of the way.