TEN years’ imprisonment was yesterday imposed on a 36-year-old Tunapuna man who pleaded guilty to raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter three times in 2012 while her mother was hospitalised.
However, because he has already spent seven years and six months on remand awaiting trial, the man has just two years and six months more to serve before being released.
While the names of those accused and convicted of sexual offences are allowed to be made public, in this instance it has been omitted to protect the identity of the victim, now aged 22.
Imposing sentence was Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, who said a message had to be sent that the court will have no tolerance for the committal of such offences.
At the virtual hearing, the judge said in her opinion the appropriate sentence for the offences was 15 years. But given the man’s guilty plea, he had to receive an automatic one-third deduction.
This was because the effect of the guilty plea resulted in the victim not having to testify at trial, and the Judiciary saving time and resources as opposed to if it was required to have the matter proceed to trial.
With the five-year deduction, as well as the time already served, this left the man with just two-and-a-half more years to serve.
“If you were listening to the news recently you will see how prevalent sexual abuse of children is. It is very prevalent in this society. This court must send a signal...a warning to potential offenders. Do not commit these offences, because the court will deal with these serious offences in the manner in which they should be dealt with…in a serious way. You will face serious consequences in court for the sexual abuse of children. This court will have no tolerance for such offences,” stated the judge.
Lifelong trauma
While any rape is a serious offence, Justice Brown-Antoine said in this instance there were additional aggravating circumstances since the victim was the step-daughter of her attacker.
The victim ought to have been protected and not violated by the man, she said.
“There was a breach of trust and he was responsible for her care. She was entitled to expect protection and not to be abused by him,” she said.
Justice Brown-Antoine also mentioned that one of the incidents was witnessed by one of the girl’s sisters.
“This has the potential to affect these children for the rest of their lives,” she said.
The case for the State was that in October 2012, the girl’s mother took her and her four siblings to the home of the man to spend the weekend.
This was a usual occurrence every two weeks, with the man being the father of one of the girls.
The evidence was that on this particular occasion, the mother left the children at the man’s home after he complained of not being able to see his “baby” often.
During their stay, the girl’s mother had to be hospitalised and she and her siblings were left in the care of the man and his sister. His sister lived in the upstairs portion of the house.
On October 19, the man asked the child to accompany him to an outdoor toilet at the location before he proceeded to remove her clothing and raped her.
He also threatened to kill her if she were to mention the incident to anyone. During the rape, the prosecution contended the girl began to “bawl” because of the pain she was experiencing.
One week later, the girl was again raped twice while her mother was still hospitalised.
It was not until November 3 that one of her sisters informed their mother of the first incident, having witnessed it after “peeping” through a hole in the toilet door.
A report was then made to police and the girl revealed she had been raped on three occasions by the man. He was later arrested and charged.
Appearing on his behalf was attorney Josiah Soo Hon, while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was represented by attorneys Giselle Heller-Ferguson and Sophia Sandy-Smith.