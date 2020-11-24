A POINTE a Pierre man was granted bail when he appeared before San Fernando Magistrate charged with sexual penetration of a child.
The 49 year old accused, of Plaisance Park, was granted $250,000 bail during a virtual hearing before a magistrate on Monday instructed to stay away from the victim and to report to the Ste Madeleine Police Station once a week.
The charge arose out of an incident reported to have occurred in February this year when a 13-year-old girl told police that she was sexually assaulted by a man known to her.
WPC Alexander later launched enquiries into the report where she learnt that the victim was asleep at home when her stepfather allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The investigation concluded with the suspect being arrested and charged on Saturday by WPC Alexander of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The investigation was supervised by W/Supt Natasha George, ASP Sookdeo and Insp Francis.