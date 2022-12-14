'Stewee' denied bail

A man was denied bail for allegedly robbing and assaulting a driver who stopped in traffic.
Stewart ‘Stewee’ Boochoon appeared before Rio Claro magistrate Nizam Khan on Monday, charged with robbery with violence.
Boochoon, 40, of Navet Village, Rio Claro, said he was not guilty of the offence and was remanded into custody until next year.
He was charged by constable Sutherland of the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
According to police reports, at 9 a.m. on December 12, a man was driving his vehicle to his house after gardening when he stopped along Rampaul Trace Junction, Navet Village, Rio Claro, due to traffic.
Upon stopping, the driver saw a man he knows, approaching him. He allegedly demanded that he hand over money. The suspect allegedly cuffed the driver on the right side of his head and he became fearful and gave cash to the suspect. During the incident, the driver’s spectacles was also damaged. Police officers were informed and the driver was taken to seek medical treatment.
Following a search by Rio Claro CID detectives, the suspect was later located and arrested in connection with the report.