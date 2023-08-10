Still going guns

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said there are no holds on the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) to applicants.
This is according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Winston Maharaj, who was speaking yesterday at a TTPS news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Maharaj was responding to questions from reporters who pointed out that 28 people were granted leave on Tuesday to bring legal action against the office of the Commissioner of Police for what they allege are long delays with regard to them getting FULs.
Maharaj did not comment on the court matter directly but said, contrary to statements in the public domain, there was no hold related to the granting of FULs.
“The issue of persons taking civil actions against the office of the Commissioner of Police as it relates to FUL applications is something that is ongoing. I will not want to delve into that particular issue, but with respect to the second question, there is no hold as it relates to the granting of FULs. The process is a rigid one and it takes a lot of time, and you would appreciate that granting a licence for a citizen to hold a firearm is in fact a serious responsibility and the considerations for such granting by way of an investigation will take a particular time to complete. But the short answer to the question is no, there is no hold, it (the process of granting FULs) continues,” he said.
Green light
Twenty-eight citizens were yesterday given the green light to proceed with individual legal action against the Office of the Police Commissioner for significant delays in the decision-making process concerning their applications for FULs.
The matter came up for hearing before High Court judge Justice Nadia Kangaloo.
The 28 claimants were represented by Jagdeo Singh, Leon Kalicharan, Karina Singh and Vashisht Seepersad.
The application of the attorneys was successful and all 28 claimants were granted leave to pursue their similar hybrid judicial review and constitutional motion cases.
The legal action initiated by the claimants will seek a series of declarations addressing the protracted delays, along with compelling Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to make a definitive decision on their FUL applications within a week’s time.
In the application, the attorneys explained that their clients had all been granted provisional FULs under the tenure of former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
It was contended that these licences were issued after “rigorous vetting and application procedures”, followed by completion of requisite training and certification by registered firearm instructors.
However, when Griffith vacated office, the group encountered delays in the decisions of the granting of full FULs under subsequent acting commissioner McDonald Jacob, as well as the current commissioner.
The delays, court documents revealed, ranged between 22 and 25 months.
And while it was submitted by the attorneys that the Firearms Act does not stipulate a specific time-frame for FUL decisions, the claimants’ legal team contends that a “reasonable time-frame” should have been observed, given the procedural expectations outlined in the licensing provisions of the Act.