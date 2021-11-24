In writing the judgement involving the Equal Opportunity Tribunal and its chairman's failure to allow Veera Bhajan to take up her President-appointed position as a lay-assessor, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams said one song replayed in her mind, “Pure hate and acting normal.”
She yesterday ordered that Bhajan be allowed to fulfill he role and be paid $100,000 by the EOT and its chairman Donna Powell-Raphael for the embarrassment and humiliation she faced.
The judge also wondered whether Prowell-Raphael would reflect on whether she is best fit for the post of chairman of the EOT.
Bhajan who was born without arms, has been an attorney since 2011. She was appointed a lay assessor of the Tribunal for three years by President Paula- Mae Weekes on March 17 2021. She had not been able to begin her duties even after several correspondences to the EOT’s chairman. Bhajan filed legal action.
In delivering the judgment yesterday afternoon, Quinlan-Williams granted Bhajan all reliefs sought.
The judge said it was inexplicable that the matter was before a court. She said it was not a difficult case to decide because the facts were easy to find and they resoundingly spoke for themselves.
“On the other hand, the judgement has been difficult to pen. At a certain point, as much as I tried to quiet my mind, I kept hearing the words of one song over and over, they were from General Grant, ‘Pure hate and acting normal.’”
The amount of experience Bhajan had in social welfare had been a point of contention during the matter. The judge however said that Bhajan’s life had been a testament of social welfare. She added that Bhajan was a “whole person” and added that she has had to make adjustments to live in this world and this society. “Society has done little to adjust and meet her needs. She bears the burden of adjusting to make her life manageable. As to her qualifications to hold the post of lay assessor, her life has been the best testament of social welfare, she has lived it. Her experiences are from the time of her birth.”
The judge also said that it was disturbing that in a letter to the President, Prowell-Raphael spoke of the difficulties the EOT would have in the case of an emergency of not having anyone to lift and carry Bhajan and of her last employer being sought to enquire about her special needs. Quinlan-Williams said that Bhajan can walk and she has a voice. “The claimant can speak for herself … She is a person, a whole person ... That communication is as if the claimant is not a real person, as if she does not exist and is invisible.”
She said it was also startling that Prowell-Raphael had not yet had not yet spoken to Bhajan. “What is up with that?” the judge asked.
She said even though the President Weekes used the narrow confines of her office to resolve the issue and wrote Prowell-Raphael on May 3 that it would be “supreme irony” if the EOT of all institutions should be accused of ableism or worse and the Attorney General admitted that Bhajan was entitled to all reliefs sought including that her constitutional rights had been infringed, the defendants “continued their pursuit viciously at times” and with different excuses in their effort to prevent the claimant from assuming office.
Quinlan-Williams said there was no regard to the institution of the Equal Opportunity Tribunal, to the mandate of the EOT to prevent discrimination and promote equal opportunities for persons of unequal status. She added, “No regard as to how it will look to the rest of us that a person who was lawfully appointed by Her Excellency cannot get her just dues from the Equal Opportunity Tribunal and the chair of the (EOT).”
She said thankfully Bhajan is strong willed, has great fortitude and dedicated to ensuring that there is fair treatment for persons who have to adjust to living in this world. “It is not everyone and anyone who can take on that fight but the claimant can, she has. It is not wonder therefore that she was appointed to the Equal Opportunity Tribunal.”
Quinlan-Williams wondered, at the end of the mater when there is the opportunity to reflect on decisions made and actions taken, whether Prowell-Raphael “would in a quiet time, reflect on whether she is the best fit for the chair of the Equal Opportunity Tribunal.”
The judge dismissed defendants’ application to set aside the leave to the claimant to seek judicial review and ordered that Bhajan is entitled to all the reliefs sought.
It was ordered that failure or refusal of the EOT and Powell-Raphael to comply with the claimant’s appointment by the President was unlawful as is contrary to law, in excess of their jurisdiction, constitutes an abuse of power, is in conflict with the Equal Opportunity Act, was done in bad faith, deprives the claimant of a legitimate expectation and constitutes an omission to perform duty. It was also declared that their decision concerning her post was also contrary to law and was done in bad faith.
It was ordered that their decision be quashed and that they comply with the President’s appointment and that here be an injunction restraining them from preventing Bhajan from fulfilling her lawful duties and receiving her salary and allowance from March 17 2021. Interest at three percent was also ordered.
Special damages for her benefits was also ordered continuing until the end of her three year term “once she remain in that office.”
For Bhajan's embarrassment and humiliation the EOT and Prowell-Raphael were ordered to pay $100,000. The defendants are also have to pay her legal costs.
While the Attorney General attempted to assist in resolving the dispute the court found that the award of damages already mentioned were insufficient to vindicate Bhajan for the infringement of her Constitutional rights and ordered that she be awarded $250,000. “There ought to be a sense of public outrage about what has occurred," the judge added.
In a response after the judgement the EOT said it respected the ruling of the court and will meet with attorneys to determine its next steps. "The Tribunal has been guided by best practices and professional advice at all times." It thanked its legal team and said it looked forward to continuing to serve the citizens of this country.
Bhajan was represented by senior counsel Alvin Fitzpatrick and attorneys Rajiv Persad, Michael Rooplal, Rajiv Chaitoo, Clay Hackett, Shari Fitzpatrick and Gabriel Hernandez.
The EOT and Prowell-Raphael were represented by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, and attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh, Leon Kalicharan, and Karina Singh, while the Office of the Attorney General was represented by Rishi Dass, Tenille Ramkissoon, Svetlana Dass, and Karissa Singh.