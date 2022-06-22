A 40-year-old man is expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today, charged with two counts of larceny, which allegedly happend at the Stink & Dutty fete at the Brian Lara Stadium on Monday.
Alfonso Sayers, of Embacadere, San Fernando, was charged with the offences by officers of the Ste. Madeleine Criminal Investigations Department (CID),.
It is alleged, that around 7 am, a man attending an event reported to police officers on duty there, that a man approached him and pulled a piece of jewellery off his hand before escaping into the crowd.
Around 8:30 am, at the same event, a female victim reported to officers on duty at the Stadium, that a man allegedly approached her, pushed his hand into her pants pocket and pulled out a piece of jewellery before escaping into the crowd.
The suspect was held by officers and positively identified by the two victims. The stolen items were also positively identified by the victims.