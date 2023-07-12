Police recovered a vehicle which was stolen at gunpoint and arrested a man after the vehicle ran off the road during a police chase.
Officers investigating a report of a motor vehicle taken away from its owner at gunpoint in Trincity by two men around 9.50 p.m. on Tuesday, spotted the car a short time after, near the Pasea traffic lights.
The officers pursued the vehicle into the Central Division where it ran off the roadway in the Cunupia area. One of the suspects was held while the other escaped.
Also on Tuesday, officers of the Stolen Vehicles Squad went to the Arima area during an exercise.
There, they conducted a search at the home of a 30-year-old suspect, which resulted in several documents being seized in connection with the larceny of a white Nissan Sentra motor vehicle which occurred on February 7 in the St Joseph area.
Two male suspects who were in the house at the time of the exercise were arrested.