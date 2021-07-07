The missing medication from the St James Medical Complex could amount to millions of dollars.
This according to Member of Parliament for Fyzabad, Dr. Lackram Bodoe who in a statement released on Wednesday said that the case of missing drugs raised many questions on the competency of the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), under which this hospital falls.
Bodoe stated that the drugs listed as missing range from common to scarce chemotherapy medication. As a result, he said, this may lead to supply chain challenges.
“The list of drugs that have gone missing include commonly used medications such as insulin, but also very expensive and sometimes scarce chemotherapy medications needed by cancer patients. In circumstances where drug shortages can result from both lack of funding due to government budgetary constraints as well as supply chain challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this incident is even more worrisome. The value of the drugs missing is probably in the millions of dollars,” he said.
Bodoe called on the NWRHA and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to, “do all in their power to recover these much-needed drugs as well as quickly apprehend the culprits.”
“The Board and management of the NWRHA must act quickly to ensure that such an incident does not recur. I call upon the Minister of Health to review the governance arrangements at the NWRHA to hold to account those responsible for this lapse in security. He must take the necessary action to ensure that those charged with guarding assets paid for by taxpayer dollars have the requisite competence since it appears that this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place at this facility. In the meantime, I trust that citizens, especially cancer patients and diabetics, who so urgently need these drugs do not suffer as a result of the negligence of the NWRHA,” he said.