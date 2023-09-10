Stolen vehicle parts were allegedly found at a business place in Cunupia.
The business owner is assisting police officers in their investigation.
Officers of the Stolen Vehicle Squad (SVS) conducted an exercise in the Central Division on Friday. They went to a location in Cunupia and conducted a search of the premises. Thirty damaged motor vehicles and five engines were seen and examined at the location.
During the search, officers allegedly observed that the chassis numbers of several of the vehicles were cut out, including a damaged white Hyundai Elantra shell with registration plates connected to another vehicle of the same make, seized by members of the SVS in May 2022.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramkelawan, Superintendent Pariman, ASP Ramdass and supervised by Inspector Lazarus and Sgt Julien.
Constable Greene is continuing enquiries.