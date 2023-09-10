WITH their hands bound with tie-straps and shivering with fear, a mother and daughter who were kidnapped from their Maraval home ran into the arms of Morvant residents on Friday night, pleading for help.

Also barefooted, 45-year-old Petrina Hernandez, who is employed at a company in Woodbrook, and her daughter, Amelia Roberts, 19, were dropped off by their abductors at the top of a hill leading to a TSTT satellite along the Lady Young Road, near the lookout.