HTML div
police tape

Stolen vehicle parts were allegedly found at a business place in Cunupia.

The business owner is assisting police officers in their investigation.

Officers of the Stolen Vehicle Squad (SVS) conducted an exercise in the Central Division on Friday. They went to a location in Cunupia and conducted a search of the premises. Thirty damaged motor vehicles and five engines were seen and examined at the location.

During the search, officers allegedly observed that the chassis numbers of several of the vehicles were cut out, including a damaged white Hyundai Elantra shell with registration plates connected to another vehicle of the same make, seized by members of the SVS in May 2022.

The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramkelawan, Superintendent Pariman, ASP Ramdass and supervised by Inspector Lazarus and Sgt Julien.

Constable Greene is continuing enquiries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Abducted mom, daughter ‘begged us for help’

Abducted mom, daughter ‘begged us for help’

WITH their hands bound with tie-straps and shivering with fear, a mother and daughter who were kidnapped from their Maraval home ran into the arms of Morvant residents on Friday night, pleading for help.

Also barefooted, 45-year-old Petrina Hernandez, who is employed at a company in Woodbrook, and her daughter, Amelia Roberts, 19, were dropped off by their abductors at the top of a hill leading to a TSTT satellite along the Lady Young Road, near the lookout.

‘Each citizen has a role to play’

‘Each citizen has a role to play’

With more than 400 murders recorded already for the year, and with less than four months to go, there have been calls from several quarters for the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to do more.

Minister slams mismanagement at WASA

Minister slams mismanagement at WASA

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales yesterday disclosed that he had to instruct water provider WASA to remove managers from a pipeline project due to mismanagement.

During the launch of the Guapo/Cap de Ville pipeline project in Cap de Ville yesterday, Gonzales said the first phase of the project, which involved a small area of work had taken more than 18 months.

Lawyer still on the run after refusing to repay $.2m

Lawyer still on the run after refusing to repay $.2m

It has been two and a half years since the High Court issued an arrest warrant for attorney Kathy-Ann Mottley, who is still on the run from authorities.

The order was issued by the High Court in January 2021 after Mottley refused to pay Canute Antoine $.2 million, which she had received after convincing him that he owed the money to one of her former clients.

Crime like a cancer

Crime like a cancer

Crime has metastasised like cancer to every corner of the country.

This was the view of Independent Senator and psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh while speaking with the Sunday Express about the murder toll for 2023 crossing the 400-mark last week.

Recommended for you