A car reported stolen to the Chaguanas police was found with false number plates in Diego Martin.
Officers of the Chaguanas Stolen Vehicle Squad and the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered the stolen vehicle on Wednesday.
On February 24, a black Nissan Tiida motor vehicle was reported stolen to the Chaguanas CID.
An intelligence led exercise was conducted on Wednesday and officers of the Stolen Vehicle Squad received information and went to Savannah #2 Bagatelle, Diego Martin.
Upon reaching the location, a black Tiida bearing false number plates, was recovered and taken to the Port of Spain Criminal Investigation Department. Investigations are continuing.