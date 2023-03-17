handcuffs

A man was arrested by police after a stolen car was found in San Juan.

During an exercise on Thursday, officers received information in relation to larceny of a motor vehicle which occurred in the Couva area on February 23. They went to the San Juan area where they conducted a search and found the white Nissan AD wagon.

A 40-year-old male suspect of California was arrested in connection with the matter, during the Operation Grand Slam exercise, conducted by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force.

Also, during an Operation Grand Slam exercise in the Northern Division on Thursday, officers of the Pinto police post, the Canine Branch and the Municipal Police Task Force executed several search warrants in the Pinto and Arima areas. This resulted in four rounds of assorted ammunition being seized. A 26-year-old man of Pinto was arrested in connection with the find.

The same party of officers also found quantities of marijuana in the district. Investigations are ongoing.

