Police need assistance from the public, in locating and/or identifying the suspect pictured, who is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).
The individual was last seen around 4 am, on Sunday 26 December, 2021, along the Priority Bus Route, in the vicinity of the San Juan Police Sub-Station.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual, should call the PSB at 625-3779, or 483-1170/1171/1172/1173/1174, 999, 555, or make a report via the TTPS App or online, via the TTPS website.