Pistol and ammunition stolen during a robbery on Tuesday were, hours later, recovered by police officers.
A 40-year-old man was also arrested during the anti-crime exercise by officers of the Southern Division.
A post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated that, based on intelligence, officers went to Buen Intento, Princes Town, where they recovered one M&P pistol fitted with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition which were allegedly taken during a robbery incident earlier that day.
The exercise, conducted between 4 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday, was spearheaded by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester and supervised by ASP Jaikaran and Sgt Teeluck.