A stolen Tobago boat, found in waters of Trinidad, was recovered by the police in Maracas Bay.
A firearm and 23 marijuana trees were also found in other areas. A total of six people were arrested.
Officers of the North Eastern Division conducted several Operation Grand Slam exercises. This included the execution of a search warrant at a home on Wallace Road Extension, Chinapoo, Morvant on Friday. It resulted in the alleged discovery of a Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with one magazine and 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. A male resident was arrested at the home.
During the same exercise, officers also allegedly found a black bag containing 504 grammes of marijuana during the execution of a search warrant at another house in the area. A male occupant of the home was arrested.
On Saturday, information obtained during an anti-crime exercise in Santa Cruz, led officers to a track along Joropo Hill. There, they allegedly found 23 fully grown marijuana trees. These were uprooted and taken to the Santa Cruz police station.
Also on Saturday, officers of the Maracas Bay police station went to the Maracas Bay Fishing Village and allegedly observed a white and peach boat floating at sea. It was identified as a boat stolen in Tobago on Thursday. The boat was retrieved and taken to the Maracas Bay police station.
Exercises in the Northern Division conducted on Saturday resulted in the arrest of three people for drug related offences.
Also, officers of the Western Division Task Force arrested a 25-year-old Morvant resident for enquiries in relation to a report of larceny motor vehicle in the St James area, while officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force allegedly recovered a silver Nissan Tiida vehicle in Laventille. It was reported stolen in the Gasparillo area earlier in the day.
Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.