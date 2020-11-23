AT Happy Hill, San Juan, on Sunday, police recovered a silver Nissan Tiida that was stolen at Trincity the previous day.
Officers conducted an anti-crime exercise in the North Eastern Division, and based on information received, proceeded to Laventille Road, San Juan where there recovered the stolen car.
The exercise, which took place between the hours of 3 am and 9.30 am, was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Alexander, ASP Pariman.
It was coordinated by Sgt Martin, supervised by Cpl Daniel, Cpl Duncan and included members of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF).