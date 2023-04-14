A shoot out with the police, following a report of a vehicle being stolen, led to a suspect being shot and taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Operations Team were on mobile patrol in the Laventille area on Thursday, when they received a report of an armed robbery of a motor vehicle in the Tunapuna area.
Officers subsequently saw the stolen vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Lancer, heading along Laventille Main Road. The officers chased after the car and intercepted it in the Rock City area. It is alleged that two armed suspects exited the vehicle and pointed their firearms in the direction of the officers and several loud sounds were heard. The officers, in keeping with the use of force policy, returned fire in the direction of the suspects who ran into a nearby drain. With the assistance of officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, the Port of Spain Task Force and the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol, a search was done in the area for the suspects.
One man was found hiding in a house with a gunshot wound to his left side. The suspect was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment. The search is ongoing for the other suspects.
Meanwhile, officers of the Princes Town CID conducted an exercise around 7:30 a.m on Thursday, and, acting on information, they went to a bushy area at Iere Village Branch Road, where they found a firearm hidden at the base of a teak tree.
The same party of officers then went to the Buen Intento home of a 61-year-old man around 4 p.m, where they conducted a search, which resulted in them finding eleven rounds of ammunition.
Investigations are ongoing into the matters.