Police recovered two stolen vehicles in the Port of Spain Division on Wednesday.
Around 3:45 am, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) were on mobile patrol in the Port of Spain area, when they saw a black Kia Cerato motor vehicle speeding along Park Street. The officers chased after the vehicle, however, they lost sight of it, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
A short time after, the officers received information of an accident along Duncan Street. Upon arrival, they saw the black Kia Cerato involved in a crash along the roadway, however, the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Investigations later revealed that the vehicle bore false number plates, the police’s post said.
At around 1 p.m. on the same day corporals, De Silva and Brebnor and officers of the Stolen Vehicles Unit were on an exercise in Sea Lots, Port of Spain when they received pertinent information and went to the Water-Front. There they recovered a Hyundai Elantra vehicle, which was allegedly stolen at gun-point at 11:30 a.m. at Nelson Street, the post said.
Investigations are continuing into both incidents