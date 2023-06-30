Three stolen vehicles, one stripped of several parts, were recovered by the police over a 48-hour period.
On Thursday, officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) received a report of an abandoned motor vehicle bearing no registration plates, parked along Dam Road, Longdenville.
Upon arrival at the location, the officers saw the vehicle parked on the roadway with its four doors, trunk, front and rear bumpers, fenders, all lights and bonnet cover missing. The chassis number corresponded with a vehicle which was reported stolen from the Marabella area on the same day. The vehicle was wrecked and transported to the Longdenville police post for safekeeping.
Officers of the Southern Division also recovered a Kia Rio which was stolen from the garage of a home in Pointe-a-Pierre Road, Vistabella.
Also, around 5.15 a.m. on Thursday, acting Sgt Mitchell and members of the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department and North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) went to Cascade Main Road, St Ann’s, based on information received in relation to a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
Upon arrival, the party of officers saw the vehicle parked along a track, with the rear right window shattered and the ignition switch tampered with. The vehicle was taken to the Morvant police station to be processed.
Enquiries are continuing into the recovery of these vehicles.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is reminding owners of motor vehicles to:
1. Never leave your keys in the ignition even at gas stations while paying for fuel.
2. Always keep your car locked. This includes the sunroof and windows, even if you leave it for a few seconds, that is all it takes for a criminal to steal your car or your belongings.
3. Park car care - Park in well-lit areas, near CCTV Cameras if possible.
4. Get a professionally fitted car alarm or an approved mobiliser. You can also use a steering lock for cars that are older models.