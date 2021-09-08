Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should stop “liming” in Tobago and come up with a comprehensive plan to get people vaccinated, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“Stop chilling and wasting taxpayers money in Tobago and come up and devise an inclusive, transparent and comprehensive programme to get people vaccinated,” Persad-Bissessar said at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
Persad-Bissessar criticised the three-day Cabinet retreat which took place in Tobago last week ,describing it as a “taxpayer funded holiday”.
She noted that Rowley had said that reopening of beaches had led to a spike in Covid cases as she further knocked the Prime Minister for previously saying the spike stemmed from candle light vigils for murdered Andrea Bharatt.
She said Rowley must fully admit that he made a mistake in inviting all to go to Tobago over the Easter period.
Persad-Bissessar also criticised Rowley for having a Tobago retreat in a pandemic.
“Imagine at a time when we all are being bouffed for congregating and travelling, at a time when taxi drivers can’t earn money because they are not allowed to fill their cars with passengers, at a time when everyone in the world has been using zoom and other online forums to meet. At this time Rowley picked up the entire cabinet and supporting staff put them on a plane and went Tobago all together in a room to lime,” she said.
“You see why Rowley got Covid? Like all dictators, he refuses to follow the very same rules he forces you to follow. One rule for us, and another for them,” she added.
Pepper spray and data protection
Persad-Bissessar said there are pressing issues that need to be addressed and she questioned where is the pepper spray legislation.
“What is the issue with this Mr Attorney General? Are you waiting for one of your relatives to set up a pepper spray company before you see your work to the end?” she asked.
She further condemned the move to proclaim Section 42 (a) and (b) of the Data Protection Act signed by then Acting President Christine Kangaloo.
She said these sections give power to public bodies, such as Ministries, Cabinet, Parliament and other public entities to share one’s personal information with each other.
She said personal information can be information such as: age, religion, marital status, employment record, medical records, financial transactions, address and telephone contact and private and confidential letters a person may have sent.
Persad-Bissessar questioned why was this being done during a State of Emergency , adding that it is a “dangerous and dictatorial” move.
She said her Government proclaimed parts of the Act in 2012 to operationalise the Office of the Information Commissioner and there were a number of safeguards in place.
She called on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to explain why like a thief in the night this hand-picked section was proclaimed.
Amazing media move
The former Prime Minister also raised concerns about the media.
She said the media, like the Opposition, are supposed to hold the Government to account.
Persad-Bissessar said she was “shocked” to see a failed PNM candidate and former Senator selected to host a television morning show.
“How is this person expected to hold the Government to account? How is he going to ask the hard questions? In a country with a vast storehouse of talent, it’s amazing that this leading media house can only find PNM candidates and outright lobbyists to host their programmes,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said this is a danger to democracy, the treasury and the people of Trinidad and Tobago.