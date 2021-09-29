Stop torturing us. Pay us our severance and let us go.
That was the cry from the 49-member staff at Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) last week Wednesday.
After receiving five months of outstanding salaries last May, EFCL employees were faced with non-payment of wages yet again.
Frustrated and depressed, the work environment has also posed challenges, employees said.
Through the insistence of EFCL management that staff report physically to the office daily, they said they are forced to use what little money they have to get to work.
Workers said their last pay cheque was in May and they have no idea when they will get their next salary.
One employee at the company, who requested not to be named, said the bills continue to pile up, which has worsened the issue as operational expenses at EFCL have not been paid.
According to staff, the company, which previously occupied two floors at Long Circular Mall in St James, has had to regulate its operations to one level due to mounting expenses.
“Rent has not been paid to the landlord for more than half the year. The T&TEC bill has been outstanding for six months, and the threat of disconnection looms. Also, we are on the verge of losing Internet and landline phones due to non-payment of bills by the company. Company cellphones have already been cut,” said an employee.
Another employee said: “The financial year is at the end and contractors who undertook work within the 2010-2015 administration are unpaid, the same for those from 2015 to 2018.
“Every day, we must field calls from persons and companies wanting their money while management at EFCL remains silent. It is unfair to have workers in limbo, not knowing when we will get salaries, and expecting us to work under these conditions.”
EFCL employees said the company has been shelved by its line ministry, the Ministry of Education, and is no longer a priority.
“In 2018, the infrastructure and construction programmes were taken away from EFCL, setting the platform for it to drift and wither away. EFCL now operates as a debt management company rather than its intended mandate—to construct and maintain schools,” staff said.
The Express reached out to the chairman of the board of directors of EFCL, Ricardo Vasquez, who said: “No comment at this time. Please direct those questions to the Ministry of Education.”
The Express also tried to contact Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, but there was no immediate response.