A mother of three is assessing her losses after a fire in Chaguanas last weekend caused major damage to Plaza 2001 Mall.
The store owner, who requested anonymity, said her entire hair salon was destroyed by fire. She is a single parent with two grown children and a one-year-old infant.
She said that losing her livelihood makes an already tough economic situation even worse.
“I’ve lost over $80,000 in hair supplies and equipment,” she said. “The pandemic did not make things easier for hairstylists in 2020 as regulations prevented us from earning a living.”
She said even though she went back to work a year ago, she still hasn’t made enough money to get back on her feet financially.
“I’ve been doing hair for nine years. My two older children are dependent on me and are in college. I also have a baby to take care of,” she said.
Without insurance, the future appears bleak for her family.
She wondered if the fire could have been stopped if the landlord had been more proactive.
“I’m not sure why the tenants are hesitant to identify a potential fire cause. There was a power outage two Saturdays ago and tenants were without electricity and water. At my salon, I also lacked any current but there was a huge explosion right before the power went off. The security man went to inspect the panel box after we told him, took a picture, and returned to show us. The panel box, he claimed, appeared burned. From the photo, it appeared that four portions of the panel box were burned.
“At first, I was assured that the landlord would have fixed it during the holiday on Wednesday (Independence Day). When the tenants came back on Thursday, she told me that the problem with the panel box still hadn’t been fixed and that the power was still going out.”
Despite not knowing what started the fire, the mother of three says it’s painful to think that everything she’s worked for is lost.
She thinks that all tenants who were affected by what happened should get some kind of compensation.
The fire on Saturday affected about 50 residents and employees.
Fire officers reportedly received a call and arrived at Plaza 2001 Mall at 9 a.m.
More help was sent from the Central and Northern divisions to put out the fire, which was contained in the building.
The fire caused damage to several businesses in the mall, including restaurants, hair salons, and photo studios.